Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

