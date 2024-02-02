Contrasting Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A INmune Bio $370,000.00 512.84 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -6.93

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INmune Bio.

About Ignyte Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.