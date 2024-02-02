Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.25. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 140,864 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CORZ. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Trading Down 9.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 205.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,086,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,667,452 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.