Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.81

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.81 and last traded at $124.17, with a volume of 20642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Crane Stock Up 1.8 %

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

