CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

