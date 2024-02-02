CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CFO E Allen Nicholson Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
CVBF stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVBF
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.