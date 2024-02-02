CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CFO E Allen Nicholson Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

