Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

