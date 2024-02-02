Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad Sells 6,831 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE DRI opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

