Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $10.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.62.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.18.

