DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $19.74 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

