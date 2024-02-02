Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Buys 27,068 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCOM opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

