Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $433.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.