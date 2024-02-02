DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $548,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at $45,509,200.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $107.30 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $110.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.