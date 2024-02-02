Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,486.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 25th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,920 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $156,948.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,306 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $196,684.14.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 152.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

