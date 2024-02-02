Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 33252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

