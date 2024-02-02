Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

