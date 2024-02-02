Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $233.98 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.60.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

