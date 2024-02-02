eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

