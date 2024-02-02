Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
