Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

