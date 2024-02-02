Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up to $73.90

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.90, but opened at $77.76. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 2,219,775 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 257,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,896 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

