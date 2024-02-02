Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor Sells 891 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $14,175.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,066.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.5 %

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 162,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

