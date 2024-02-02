Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 823 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,093.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,603.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $872.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

