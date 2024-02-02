Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $13,205.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ERII opened at $15.43 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $872.10 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

