Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.28. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2,490 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ENLT. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

