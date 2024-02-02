Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $20,840.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,024.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

