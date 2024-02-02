EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $112.61 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

