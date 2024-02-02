Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Gap Up to $59.30

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $61.18. Equity Residential shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 441,571 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

