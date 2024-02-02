Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.76. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 168,610 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

