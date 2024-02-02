Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 6,360 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 994 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $20,396.88.

Everbridge Stock Up 6.9 %

EVBG opened at $23.90 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everbridge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.