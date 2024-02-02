Eversource Energy (ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 29th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of ES opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

