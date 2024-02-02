Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 41,456 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 41,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $73,377.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,346,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

