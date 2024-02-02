Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

