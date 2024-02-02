F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in F5 by 33.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 78.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of F5 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of F5 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

