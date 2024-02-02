Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

