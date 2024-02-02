First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,372,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $32,686,100. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

