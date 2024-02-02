Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 592809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

