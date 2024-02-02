Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

