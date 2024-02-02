Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,503 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 175,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 7.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

