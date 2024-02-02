Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,054 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

