Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,151 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

