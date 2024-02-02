Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 2,473 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

