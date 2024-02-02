Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 56.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 342,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 122,947 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.