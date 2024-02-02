Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

TRI opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $152.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

