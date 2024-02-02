Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $211.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $219.33.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

