Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

