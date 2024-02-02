Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,837 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

