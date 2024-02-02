Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,129 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.52.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

