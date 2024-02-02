Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 8,504 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Natera by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Natera by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,962 shares of company stock worth $40,706,960 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

