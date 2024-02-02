Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Hibbett worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 260,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $808.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

