Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Textron were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

TXT stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

